U.S. companies experience sharp decline in hiring, raises concerns

(MENAFN) The latest ADP National Employment Report, released on Wednesday morning, revealed a concerning trend in the hiring activity of U.S. companies. It indicates a noticeable slowdown in hiring, which has taken economists by surprise and points to a labor market that is showing signs of cooling down in response to the impact of higher interest rates.



In September, companies added a total of 89,000 jobs, falling significantly short of the expectations set by economists surveyed by Refinitiv, who had predicted a gain of 153,000 jobs. This disappointing figure also represents a stark decline from the revised data for August, which had shown an increase of 180,000 jobs.



The September report highlights a particularly challenging month for job creation, marking the lowest level of employment growth since January 2021. This development raises concerns about the sustainability of the labor market recovery and underscores the potential influence of rising interest rates on hiring decisions made by businesses across the United States.



"We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month," as stated by Nela Richardson, ADP head economist. "Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months."

