Aterian Building Up A Promising Portfolio In Morocco And Rwanda

Aterian PLC (LSE:ATN) Chairperson Charles Bray speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London about the latest developments at the exploration and development company's twenty projects in Moroand Rwanda.

Bray explains that Aterian aims to acquire assets with high potential and progressively increase their likelihood of success. He emphasises his personal investment in the business and highlights a recent partnership with Rio Tinto, envisioning it as a game-changer for mining in Rwanda.

He goes on to talk about a recent announcement of promising copper mineralisation from the company's Zaer Project in Morocco, which will prompt further exploratory efforts. Looking ahead, Aterian plans to update the market on trading operations and anticipates initial drilling results from Rwanda in the first quarter of the upcoming year.

Bray addresses a market misconception, emphasising the strategy of enhancing the end value and success probabilities of each asset, underscoring the substantial upside potential yet to be fully recognised.

