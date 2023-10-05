Bespoke Education Announces B Corp™ Certification For Commitment To Education

Bespoke Education Inc., which for more than 20 years has provided the highest quality tutoring, test preparation, and academic support to students from elementary through graduate school in both New York and France, today announced that it has become a Certified B CorporationTM ("B Corp"), recognizing and deepening its commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Bespoke Education chose the B Lab Impact Assessment for quantifying their environmental and social performance. Through B Lab, Bespoke underwent a rigorand comprehensive review of its social practices and was assessed across five key components: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.

Upon completion of the Impact Assessment, Bespoke achieved an overall score of 89.9, placing the company above the average score of 51 set by“ordinary” (non-certified) businesses. Bespoke Education's 2023 full certification report can be found HERE .

“Our certification reflects the transformational change Bespoke has undergone in recent years. In 2022, 70% of the students Bespoke tutored in the U.S. were from underserved communities,” said Tim Levin, founder and CEO of Bespoke Education.“B Corp certification is both a significant milestone and an important step in our continuing journey to help students reach their full potential by learning better with confidence and conviction.”

About Bespoke Education

With offices in New York and Paris, France, Bespoke Education's mission is to provide exceptional educational support for students throughout their schooling. For over two decades, Bespoke's team of tutors, proctors, and full-time staff have offered the highest quality tutoring, test preparation, and academic support to students from elementary through graduate school. Bespoke has worked with more than 35,000 students in the Tri-State area and around the world. Knowing the schools, administrators, and curricula in the areas where it serves, Bespoke builds long-term relationships with students, families, counselors, and administrators to provide the most comprehensive services. Bespoke believes the mentor-student relationship is fundamental to guiding students in acquiring new habits and skills. Once this trusting relationship is established and students meet with newfound success, they become increasingly confident and motivated to take on new challenges.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 380,000 workers in over 5,000 B Corps across 79 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more and join the movement, click HERE.Certified B Corporations, or B CorpsTM, are companies verified by B Lab to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

