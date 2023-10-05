Best Vikings Vs Eagles Promos And Betting Bonuses

The NFL season continues with a big game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. These two great sides will go head-to-head on Thursday, September 14, at 6:15 PM at the Lincoln Financial Field. Both sides will be looking for a win, especially the Eagles, who will be on a high after their 25-20 win over the Patriots. Mark this occasion by betting on some of the US's top betting brands. Below, we have listed some of the best sportsbook promos that are ready and available for people to take advantage of in anticipation of this huge game. Make sure to read below to find out more!

FanDuel is first up on our list. New players signing up for this site for the first time can enjoy a welcome boof bet $5 and get $200 in bobets! All players need to do to claim this brilliant offer is use the link below to be taken to the sign-up page for FanDuel, place a $5 bet on the Vikings vs Eagles game, and then, once the bet has settled, whether it's won or lost, players can then claim $200 in bobets! Click the link below to get started!

Caesars Sportsbook is next up. Caesars is offering all new players who sign up to the site for the first time the chance to claim a bet $50, get $250 welcome offer. All players must do after signing up is enter the promo code NDGET , place a bet of $50 on the Vikings vs Eagles game, and enjoy $250 worth of bobets available to be used across any sporting market, even if your bet loses! Click the link below to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page!

The next brand we will discuss is DraftKings. DraftKings is offering all new players who sign up for the first time on the site a chance to claim up to $1,500 paid back in bobets. This exceptionally generoffer is bound to entice many new players looking to bet on the Vikings vs Eagles game! Once players have clicked the link below and signed up, they will first get a 20% first deposit boup to $1,000 when they make their first deposit. They will also receive a $50 bobet after making their first deposit. Finally, they will receive $150 in bobets when they make their first bet worth at least $5 on the Vikings vs Eagles game.

Customers in Massachusetts do not get the 20% first deposit bonus; their promo is bet $5 to get $200 in bobets.

Next up, we have BetMGM. New payers who sign up for the BetMGM site for the first time will receive a welcome boof up to $1,500 paid back in bobets! Click the link below, create an account, enter the promo code NDBONUS, and place your first bet on the Vikings vs Eagles game. If it loses, you will receive 100% of your original stake back in the form of bobets up to the value of $1,500!

Customers in Nevada will not receive this bonus, however. Instead, they will receive a $10 bonus. Unfortunately, customers in Washington, D.C., Mississippi, and New York are not eligible for a welcome bonus.

Perhaps the most instantly recognizable brand in the betting industry, bet365 is up next. bet365 offers all new customers who sign up for the first time the chance to claim a welcome offer consisting of $365 in bobets when the customer stakes a $1 qualifying bet. Click the link below, sign up, place a bet worth $1 on the Vikings vs Eagles game, and claim $365 worth of bobets is yours to use across any sporting market of your choice!

