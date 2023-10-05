Bestgrowthstocks.Com Issues New Growth Report On Cosmos Health

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect / September 13th, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued a new growth report on Cosmos Health Inc., a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) recently announced guidance expectations to achieve over $180M in gross annual revenue and EBITDA in excess of $20M by 2026; recaps significant events reported so far in 2023.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary products, including nutraceuticals and food supplements under the brands "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at and Investor Relations Contact:

About Best Growth Stocks

Best Growth Stocks is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing our exclusive ai-assisted research. BGS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. Not to be construed as financial advice. Consult with a licensed financial advisor prior to any financial decisions.

