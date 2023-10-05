Bitgamo Announces Crypto Charity Campaign For Libya

To help Libya recover from the catastrophic flood that has presumably killed over 5,000 people, Bitgamo has started a charity campaign where the company will match all donations received for this cause. All donations received will be handed over to an authorized NGO, the name of which will be revealed after the end of the campaign on September 26.

How to Donate

To support this initiative, Bitgamo is inviting all to make contributions via the following crypto addresses.

Bitcoin address: bc1qtxs0l56gsnl9nve65vnra2xdqu82zpvjycrxwu

Litecoin address: ltc1ql8wanl98ed55u8hlplyquleydt37pdz5r4d9sf

Ethereum address: 0x7AF552D5d27FB0622BD9A404496b1331F161501A

“Our hearts go out to the families whose loved ones perished in these disasters. We recognize that these are trying times for everyone, but if you can, we would appreciate your support in helpingraise money for people in need through our emergency appeal,” said Gabriel Weber, Director of Communications from Bitgamo .

Bitgamo website:

About Bitgamo

Bitgamo is a cryptocurrency exchange that was established by a reputable financial firm with the goal of addressing privacy-related problems while introducing the advantages of cryptocurrencies in nations where it is challenging to purchase or possess them. Bitgamo is the only no KYC Crypto Exchange Platform that offers up to 10% higher crypto to fiat rates than the market price.

Gabriel Weber

