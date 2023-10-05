Bybit CEO Ben Zhou Speaks At Asia’S Crypto Summit Token2049: ‘We’Re Here To Build Crypto Infrastructure’

SINGAPORE, Token2049, Sept. 14, 2023 - Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit , the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has taken to the stage at Token2049 to offer a world-class gateway to the crypto market for institutions and retail investors.

Speaking on the main stage at Token2049, the world's premier crypto event in Singapore, Zhou spoke about his vision for the future of crypto exchanges.“Our job is not to create the next killer app or digital asset; we're building roads and charging a small fee to provide extremely efficient and usable access to the crypto market. Right now, I don't see these services being offered elsewhere.”

Speaking about decentralized finance (DeFi), Zhou said Bybit's products make DeFi simple to use.“We love DeFi and we want to bring people to Defi, but using blockchain wallets is still scary for many people. So we're determined to educate the public and build products for beginners, to bring them the yield of ETH staking, or real world assets like on-chainTreasuries.”

Bybit has increased its market share considerably during the bear market and is one of the top three exchanges across many metrics, including trustworthiness as measured by CoinGecko.

The crypto exchange market is extremely competitive and Zhou said that he is happy with Bybit's stellar performance in recent years.

“We don't want anything bad to happen to Binance,” Zhou said.“We want strong competition to inspireto provide the best products, especially in the institutional space, and offering yields that beat traditional financial products.”

