CAB Payments "Has Done A Great Job On The Numbers" During Strong First Half

CAB Payments Holdings PLC (LSE:CABP) Bhairav Trivedi speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the emerging markets-focused business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange company published its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023.

Trivedi starts by giving an overview of the firm's niche in the market, describing it as "emerging markets upside with developed market regulatory focus", noting that money flows through the business tend to be from OECD countries into Africa, Asia and parts of Latin America. He reports strong results for the first half of the year, with 94% year-on-year revenue growth and a 56% EBITDA margin, surpassing their initial projections.

He says the company "has done a great job on the numbers" and that growth spans all customer groups, with international development organisations experiencing over 90% growth. Major market banks and non-bank financial institutions, particularly fintechs, have also seen substantial growth.

Trivedi emphasises revenue growth and EBITDA margins as the vital indicators for investors, highlighting the company's strong cash generation. Looking ahead, he anticipates a robust second half of the year, with September to December traditionally marking their peak season.

