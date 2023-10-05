Carerx Corporation New CEO Sets Course For Success

CareRx Corporation's new CEO Puneet Khanna joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss his new job as CEO. Khanna assumed the role just three months ago and shared his insights on the company's current position and future direction.

Khanna brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmacy and senior care sectors to his leadership role at CareRX. Having previously served as the company's Chief Commercial Officer, he is well-versed in the organization's operations and strategic objectives.

During the interview, Khanna discussed CareRX's recent second-quarter financial results, emphasizing the company's achievement of organic quarter-over-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, which met expectations. These accomplishments are noteworthy, especially in the context of challenges posed by labor market dynamics in the healthcare sector over the past year.

Khanna outlined the company's ongoing foon implementing a comprehensive technology and operational process optimization program. This initiative is expected to yield cost savings and enhance productivity, aligning with CareRX's commitment to delivering high-quality care while remaining operationally efficient.

With Khanna's extensive industry experience and the company's dedication to optimizing its operations, CareRX is well-positioned to continue providing vital services in the senior care and pharmacy sectors. As the new CEO, Khanna's vision for the organization's future is anticipated to drive further growth and success.

