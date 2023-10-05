Chicken Salad Chick Introduces The Chick Melt

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept announced today the launch of its brand-new menu item, The Chick Melt. Recently, Gabrielle Shaiman, the Melt Marketing Manager at Chicken Salad Chick, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the new menu offering, what makes Chicken Salad Chick unique, and some exciting, upcoming promotions.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

This new, exciting addition to the menu nationwide will feature each guest's choice of one of Chicken Salad Chick's 12+ chicken salad flavors paired with provolone cheese, all atop a toasted, buttery croissant. The balance of the sandwich's golden-brown, crispy exterior and melted, gooey cheesy interior, naturally elevates the brand's famous made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors to a whole new level.

As part of this new menu item launch, Chicken Salad Chick guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with the following specials and giveaways.

·“Make Patty Melt” From September 18 – 23 all guests named Patty, Patrick, Patricia, or the like, can receive a free Chick Melt at all Chicken Salad Chick locations.

·“Nothing Fishy Here” From October 25 – 27, guests can say goodbye to“tuna melt breath” when they exchange a can of tuna for a free Chick Melt, at participating locations. All cans collected will be donated to a homeless shelter or food bank chosen by each location.

For more information and to find a restaurant location near you, visit chickensaladchick

Gabrielle Shaiman

Gabrielle Shaiman brings years of marketing experience to Chicken Salad Chick. She leads the development and execution of creative and content assets used across the entire Chicken Salad Chick brand. She manages brand communication platforms and supports both corporate and individual owners with marketing new product launches as well as day-to-day menu items and specials. She has served as one of the creative masterminds behind the launch of the new Chick Melt, earning her "Marketing & Melt Expert" title. Gabrielle graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL.

