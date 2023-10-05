Delta Resources Announces Positive Initial Phase 2 Drill Results From Delta-1

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Delta Resources CEO Andre Tessier joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant news regarding the company's second phase of drilling at the Delta-1 Gold project near Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Initial assay results from 23 drill holes have been received out of a total of 44 holes drilled so far. The results indicate the definition of high-grade gold shoots from surface within the Alpha and Beta mineralized zones.
One notable drill hole, D1-23-60, showed gold grades of 1.79 g/t over 128.5 meters from a depth of 25.5 meters. This included a higher-grade section of 2.16 g/t gold over 97.5 meters, also from 25.5 meters to 123 meters.
Furthermore, the widely spaced drill holes successfully intersected the gold-bearing alteration corridor hosting the Eureka Gold Mineralization at shallow depths. The corridor has been extended an additional 500 meters to the east, with lower-grade intercepts over 16.4 meters.
Future drilling campaigns are planned to further test and delineate the high-grade gold shoots within this structure, as defined within the Eureka Zone.
These assay results are highly encouraging and indicate the potential for significant gold mineralization at the Delta-1 Gold project.
Delta Resources is dedicated to continuing its exploration efforts and unlocking the project's full potential. Contact Details
Proactive Investors
+1 604-688-8158
View source version on newsdirect
MENAFN05102023005728012573ID1107195755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.