Delta Resources Announces Positive Initial Phase 2 Drill Results From Delta-1

Delta Resources CEO Andre Tessier joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant news regarding the company's second phase of drilling at the Delta-1 Gold project near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Initial assay results from 23 drill holes have been received out of a total of 44 holes drilled so far. The results indicate the definition of high-grade gold shoots from surface within the Alpha and Beta mineralized zones.

One notable drill hole, D1-23-60, showed gold grades of 1.79 g/t over 128.5 meters from a depth of 25.5 meters. This included a higher-grade section of 2.16 g/t gold over 97.5 meters, also from 25.5 meters to 123 meters.

Furthermore, the widely spaced drill holes successfully intersected the gold-bearing alteration corridor hosting the Eureka Gold Mineralization at shallow depths. The corridor has been extended an additional 500 meters to the east, with lower-grade intercepts over 16.4 meters.

Future drilling campaigns are planned to further test and delineate the high-grade gold shoots within this structure, as defined within the Eureka Zone.

These assay results are highly encouraging and indicate the potential for significant gold mineralization at the Delta-1 Gold project.

Delta Resources is dedicated to continuing its exploration efforts and unlocking the project's full potential.

