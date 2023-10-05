Direxion Launches Nvidia Single Stock Leveraged And Inverse Etfs

Following upon their recent success of single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs, Direxion , a leading provider of tradeable and thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of an additional pair of single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs , which allow active traders to obtain magnified, or inverse, exposure to the daily performance of the common stock of Nvidia Corporation through either the Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares ( Ticker: NVDU ) or Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares ( Ticker: NVDD ).

“At the forefront of the AI craze, Nvidia has become a bellwether for both the semiconductor space and broader technology sector,” said Direxion Managing Director and Head of Distribution and Alternatives, Edward Egilinsky.“The ability to trade NVDU or NVDD is one way for traders to respond tactically to potential company events and market sentiment, regardless of the stock's direction.”

As ground-breaking products built for active traders, Direxion's pairs of single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs are meant to be used for short-term trading purposes. Leveraged and inverse single stock ETFs should not be viewed as buy and hold investments, but rather trading tools for traders with a high risk tolerance. In addition, unlike traditional ETFs, or even other levered and/or inverse ETFs, these ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification.

"As the AI sector continues to drive tech markets, we felt now was the ideal time to launch the NVDU and NVDD pair to serve as valuable tools for traders navigating this volatile market,” Egilinsky added.“Since the approval and launch of Direxion's suite of single-stock ETFs, the interest in these trading products continues to grow. This new pair is an exciting game changer for those who want to take more risk on the AI trade.”

All Direxion leveraged and inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center , where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if leveraged ETFs are right for you.

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $31.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit .

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to , or callat 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospecand summary prospeccontain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospecand summary prospeccall 866-476-7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospecand summary prospecshould be read carefully before investing.

Investing in the funds involves a high degree of risk. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, these leveraged and/or inverse single-stock ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock's performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Bull Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases, and the Bear Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases, over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his or her investment in a single day. Investing in the Funds is not the same as investing directly in NVDA.

Semiconductor Industry Risk – Semiconductor companies may face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, and such competition may have an adverse effect on such companies' profit margins. Semiconductor companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. Companies in the semiconductor industry may have products that face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments and frequent new product introduction, unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for qualified personnel.

NVIDIA Corporation Investing Risk - NVIDIA Corporation faces risks associated with meeting the evolving needs of its large markets – gaming, data center, professional visualization and automotive – and identifying new products, services and technologies; competition in its current and target markets; changes in customer demand; supply chain issues; manufacturing delays; potential significant mismatches between supply and demand giving rise to product shortages or excessive inventory; the dependence on third-parties and their technology to manufacture, assemble, test, package or design its products which reduces control over product quantity and quality, manufacturing yields, development, enhancement and product delivery schedules; significant product defects; international operations, including adverse economic conditions; impacts from climate change, including water and energy availability; business investment and acquisitions; system security and data protection breaches, including cyberattacks; business disruptions; a limited number of customers; the ability to attract, retain and motivate executives and key employees; the proper function of its business processes and information systems; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; its intellectual property; and other regulatory, and legal issues.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in each Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Each Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with a Fund concentrating its investments in a particular security, industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. A Fund's investments in derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other investments, including imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility and lack of availability. As a result, the value of an investment in a Fund may change quickly and without warning. Risks of the Funds include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Correlation Risk, NVIDIA Corporation Investing Risk, Market Risk, Industry Concentration Risk, Cash Transaction Risk, Tax Risk, Indirect Investment Risk, Trading Halt Risk, and risks specific to the technology sector and semiconductor industry. Additional risks include, for the Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares, risks related to Shorting. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Funds.

