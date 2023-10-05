Dog Law Specialists Cooper & Co Issue Statement On UK Government Intention To Ban American XL Bully Breed

Doglaw specialist solicitor Trevor Cooper from Cooper &Solicitors in Whitfield, Dover, who has acted for dog owners since the 1990s ( ) today expressed his dismay that the Government has announced its intention to ban the American XL Bully under the DangerDogs Act 1991 by the end of the year.

“The government needs to learn from the mistakes of history, not repeat them,” said Mr Cooper.“Breed Specific Legislation has not worked. Just adding another type of dog onto the list of banned breeds is not going to protect the public. The Government needs to learn from the mistakes of history, not repeat them”.

He continued“Not every XL Bully is going to be dangerand not every owner who has one is irresponsible. If the ban is introduced, I urge the Government to have an exemption scheme which will allow dogs that do not pose a danger to public safety to be exempted from the prohibition”.

“I shall need to consider the draft legislation and, in particular, will want to see how the Government is proposing to define which dogs this proposed ban applies to”.

ENDS

Notes

Trevor Cooper is the Principal of Cooper &Solicitors of Whitfield, nr Dover (SRA 258139) and he maintains the website He has been qualified as a Solicitor for 36 years and is widely regarded as a leading expert in the law on dogs who deals with both civil and criminal issues on dogs in England & Wales. He can be reached on 01304 755 557 or 07768 105687 or .

Cooper &

Trevor Cooper

+44 1304 755557

View source version on newsdirect