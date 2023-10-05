Ennova Holdings Launches Upgrade ‘TIER’ To Empower Africa's Financial Future Through Blockchain Innovation

Highlights:

· Financial Freedom Vision: Ennova Holdings ' TIER ' introduces blockchain solutions to empower Africa's unbanked population.

· Educational Empowerment: The organization prioritizes blockchain education for African and Asian youth, fostering economic growth.

· Innovative Payment Solutions: A multi-tiered app offers accessible, rewarding financial transactions, surpassing traditional remittance services.

· Global Inclusion: Future plans include a global credit rating agency for the unbanked, bridging international financial gaps.

Cape Town, South Africa, 18 September 2023 (PlatoData via 500NewsWire) -- Ennova Holdings, a forward-thinking organization committed to addressing financial inequality in Africa, has announced the launch of ' TIER ' app upgrade version. TIER app is a simple payment and cross-border remittance app utilizing blockchain, AI technology, and big data. This revolutionary blockchain initiative aims to redefine financial possibilities while empowering individuals across the continent.

Migrant workers in Africa often face significant obstacles, including being unbanked due to documentation issues and grappling with high remittance fees. In response, Ennova Holdings is pioneering innovative blockchain solutions through the TIER app, with a clear vision to tokenize assets for direct payments and a strong commitment to education and empowerment.

Education stands at the forefront of Ennova Holdings roadmap, recognizing that knowledge is key to unlocking Africa's blockchain potential. Through the TIER , the organization is on a mission to educate African and Asian youth about blockchain technology, nurturing a new generation of leaders poised to steer Africa toward economic growth and social cohesion.

TIER is a multi-tiered app, offering intuitive payment and remittance solutions that surpass traditional services notorifor high fees. Features such as deposit-only ATMs, facial recognition payments, and user-friendly interfaces make financial transactions accessible and rewarding for all.

In the words of CEO Ashiek Anandhaw, "Ennova Holdings exists to create financial innovation for a sustainable future. With each step taken, every partnership forged, and every innovation introduced, we remain steadfast in its mission to redefine financial freedom, ushering in an era of shared prosperity for the youth of Africa and beyond.”

Ennova Holdings vision extends beyond geographical borders, with plans to extend its impact to Southeast Asia and cultivate an ecosystem encompassing education, incubation, and empowerment across both African and Asian markets.

The AUC token, currently used as the utility token for the Advanced project, is issued based on the ERC-20 standard. However, in order to lead financial innovation and enhance the quality and inclusivity of financial services, it plans to begin teslaunching by the end of this year and schedule a maiconversion in the type of a hard fork in the first quarter of 2024.

Looking ahead, Ennova Holdings aims to establish a global credit rating agency tailored to the unbanked population, bridging international financial gaps, and fostering inclusion.

About Ennova Holdings:

Ennova Holdings is an organization committed to addressing financial inequality in Africa. Through the TIER app the organization pioneers innovative blockchain solutions, aiming to tokenize assets for direct payments while prioritizing education and empowerment. Ennova Holdings envision a future where financial freedom knows no boundaries and where blockchain technology becomes a catalyst for inclusive economic growth.

