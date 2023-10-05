Erdene Resource Development Provides Update On Construction Of Bayan Khundii Project

Erdene Resource Development Corp CEO Peter Akerley provided an update on the progress of the Bayan Khundii Gold Project in southwestern Mongolia during a conversation with Steve Darling from Proactive.

Akerley reported that the initial phase of work at the Bayan Khundii Gold Project is advancing well. This phase involves completing the final designs and engineering plans, setting up temporary construction facilities (such as a camp, fuel station, aggregate crushing, and concrete batch plant), and conducting bulk earthworks. These essential early preparations are close to completion.

The company is now poised to build upon the success of the early works phase. Negotiations are underway to proceed with the remaining construction activities, with the goal of initiating this phase in the fourth quarter of 2023. This marks a significant step toward making the project fully operational.

Erdene is actively in talks with a Mongolian power producer to secure a stable and reliable energy supply for the Bayan Khundii Gold Project. Ensuring an uninterrupted energy source is crucial for the efficient and continuoperation of mining activities.

Akerley highlighted that the company is committed to its exploration efforts within the Khundii Minerals District. These ongoing initiatives aim to expand the known mineralization and convert identified resources into proven reserves, a critical component for the project's long-term sustainability and success.

The Bayan Khundii Gold Project represents a substantial undertaking for Erdene Resource Development Corp and holds significant promise for gold production in Mongolia. The achievements and progress reported across variaspects of the project underscore the company's dedication to advancing this high-grade, open-pit gold mining venture.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect