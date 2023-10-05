Experienced Saas CEO Junior Gaspard Joins Logitix’S Board Of Directors

Logitix , the leader in live event ticketing technology and analytics, announced that Junior Gaspard has been named to the company's Board of Directors. Gaspard is an experienced SaaS CEO and past recipient of Sports Business Journal's Forty under 40 award. As a member of Logitix's board, Gaspard will support the company's overall strategy, business development, marketing, organizational design, and culture.

Logitix manages millions of tickets for teams and properties from the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA, plive event properties across the music, performing arts, and entertainment industries. Its unique platform analyzes millions of real-time data points, providing up-to-the-minute insights within the live event marketplace. Logitix optimizes ticket sales outcomes for all partners through proprietary dynamic pricing and distribution.

Gaspard joins an impressive Board of Directors and advisors, which includes the Chair of the PBS Board of Directors Larry Irving , sports industry and e-commerce executive Danielle Maged , entertainment executive and former Harlem Globetrotters CEO Kurt Schneider , Logitix CEO Stu Halberg , ZMC Managing Partner Jordan Turkewitz , ZMC Partner Ripan Kadakia , and Co-Founder and former CEO of Tessitura Network Jack Rubin .

“Junior is a dynamic executive who joins an all-star group of leaders on the Logitix board,” said Halberg.“We are fortunate to have such incredible minds to support and grow our business and ultimately bring the best ticketing technology and analytics to our clients.”

Through his role as CEO of Experience, Gaspard established himself as a well-respected leader in the sports and entertainment industries, having partnered with over 200 of the nation's top professional and collegiate teams. Experience was a mobile commerce platform that was acquired by Cox Enterprises. Its clients included some of the largest brands in the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, and LiveNation. Its mobile upgrade and subscription ticketing technology was used by 2 million fans annually at 65,000 events.

Logitix is the preeminent monetization engine and ticketing platform for the live event industry, combining optimized pricing, distribution, and inventory management with real-time insights to help sellers and buyers respond to a rapidly changing market environment. The Logitix vision is to automate the entire ticket life cycle and provide data-driven insights to serve the diverse needs of its clients. The company is backed by ZMC and is privately held. For more information about Logitix, visit Logitixor find them on LinkedIn .

