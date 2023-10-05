Flynn Gold Strikes Best Yet At Trafalgar With 170 G/T Gold

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) CEO Neil Marston tells Proactive the company has delivered further high-grade gold from diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania where it continues to identify and test multiple exploration targets, aiming to make further discoveries. Included among the results is the highest gold grade interval recorded to date at Golden Ridge with 0.5 metres at 169.8 g/t gold within 4 metres at 23.7 g/t from 23 metres in hole TFDD013. The foof recent drilling has been at the Trafalgar Prospect where the company has identified anomalgold extending over an 8-kilometre-long contact zone along the southern margin of the Golden Ridge Granodiorite.

Marston said,“We are thrilled that drilling at the Trafalgar Prospect at Golden Ridge in northeast Tasmania has delivered another high-grade gold intersection.

“This drill hole [TFDD013] was sited to test beneath a recently discovered historical adit and has produced an exciting intercept as we grow the scale of the deposit beyond a 400-metre strike length.

"As there hasn't been any drilling down dip or along strike east of this very high-grade intersection, it presents an excellent opportunity to follow up.”

