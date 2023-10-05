Forrestania Resources Says Eastern Goldfields Copper ‘Too Good To Ignore’

Forrestania Resources Ltd (ASX:FRS) MD Michael Anderson tells Proactive the company has confirmed the copper prospectivity of its Eastern Goldfields Project in Western Australia with rock chip samples taken during recent fieldwork at Breakaway Dam returning up to 26.7% copper. In addition to copper, the company has demonstrated potential for lithium, gold and rare earth elements (REE) across the broader project. Rio Tinto Exploration has recently applied for a large tenement package directly north of the Breakaway Dam project area, further strengthening the potential of the region.

Anderson said:“Since announcing the option agreement to acquire the Breakaway Dam tenement back in May, our team has been proactively reviewing the historical data, in parallel with a comprehensive mapping and sampling program.

“Our follow-up work has confirmed obviprospectivity for copper with high-grade rock chips proximal to earlier results.”

