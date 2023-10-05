FTN Network Acquires Dfsforecast, Signs Partnership With One Week Season

FTN Network , a company built for delivering affordable, customizable, and highly detailed and advanced NFL data for betting , season-long fantasy , and daily fantasy , announced today that it has acquired DFSForecast , known for its Daily Fantasy Sports Lineup Builders and Advanced Data Tools. Leveraging the acquisition, FTN will provide the Optimizer to The Fantasy Footballers , and recently solidified a partnership with One Week Season to offer the DFS Optimizer to its collective userbase.

Subscribers on FTNDailywill now be able to take advantage of DFSForecast's lineup optimizer to create countless daily fantasy lineups in a simple and easy-to-use tool powered by FTN Data. Generated lineups can then be uploaded to one's preferred fantasy operator, simplifying mass roster inputting.

The Fantasy Footballers and One Week Season will be the first partners to use this newly acquired tool that is now part of the suite of products offered to FTN Data customers. Offered at a competitive price point compared to its competitors, FTN will look to expand its network of partners by offering this tool to those that have previously been hindered by the cost.

“The 2023 football season is still very young, but FTN has seen an explosion of growth,” said FTN Network CEO Kevin Adams .“We were really impressed with the work Caleb Nelson, Sam Vitello, Adam Lewis, and the entire DFSForecast team were doing. The acquisition and incorporation of DFSForecast into our umbrella of tools offered to our customers is just another step in the journey of cementing FTN Network as the one-stop-shop for anyone when it comes to fantasy enthusiast or bettor.”

"From our first meeting on, we saw FTN as a natural partner and are thrilled it's now official,” said DFSForecast Co-Founder and CEO Caleb Nelson .“We share the same data-driven approach to fantasy sports and betting. We can't wait to see how our tools add to FTN's already incredible ecosystem.”

This acquisition is just one part of the burst of growth FTN Network has seen in 2023. Before the start of the 2023 football season, FTN Network announced it has signed Aaron Schatz , referred to as the founding father of football analytics, to a multi-year contract after partnering for his 2023 Football Almanac . FTN also launched“The Fantasy Football Show” on SirXMRadio earlier this year and has seen an incredible increase of web traffic across its network of sites .

About FTN Network

FTN Network is a data and entertainment network for fantasy sports and betting. Founded in 2020, FTN Network's family of sites include Fantasy, Daily Fantasy (DFS), Betting and Data. The company has over 50 content contributors to serve the fantasy sports and betting needs of fans across key sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, eSports, Racing and more. About DFSForecast

DFSForecast is a leading player in the fantasy sports world, known for its Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) Lineup Builders and Advanced Data Tools. Founded in 2018, DFSForecast uses a unique methodology that uses the characteristics of previMilly Maker winners to build innovative, customizable and easy-to-use tools for fantasy sports players of all levels. DFSForecast is led by the trio of Caleb Nelson, Sam Vitello and Adam Lewis.

