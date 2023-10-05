Galileo Mining Identifies Significant Pges South Of Callisto

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL, OTC:GLMGF) MD Brad Underwood tells Proactive the company has revealed further platinum group elements (PGE) and nickel assays during a review of historical drill samples within the company's Norseman Project in Western Australia. The company has re-assayed samples from the 2018 reverse circulation (RC) drill program in light of the Callisto palladium and nickel discovery in 2022, which is only three kilometres to the north. An additional four kilometres of strike has been identified as prospective for Callisto-style palladium and nickel discoveries in an emerging new mineralised province. The current drill program is continuing at North Callisto and Jimberlana prospects with assay results expected in October.

Underwood said:“Since the discovery of the nickel-palladium mineralisation at Callisto we have been actively reviewing our entire project area to understand the potential of the region.

“In addition to the five kilometres of strike length to the north of Callisto, we have now identified a further four kilometres of strike length to the south.

“This new prospectivity is shown by anomalpalladium, platinum and nickel in 2018 drilling that was previously unrecognised.”

