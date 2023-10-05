Good Gaming Recent Strategic Partnership With Viaone Services Sets New Course For Company

Good Gaming COO David Sterling joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's latest strategic partnership and its flagship mobile game, highlighting its innovative Web3 gaming elements.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company that's transforming traditional gaming into digital playgrounds across a wide range of interconnected platforms. Its most recent development involves a strategic partnership with ViaOne Services, aimed at expanding its mobile gaming offerings to a broader audience, including the customer bases of Assist Wireless and enTouch Wireless, as well as variapp stores. This partnership provides an exciting revenue-sharing opportunity for both Good Gaming and the ViaOne-managed companies. It is structured to include advertising and in-app purchases, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.

One of the key components of this partnership is the pre-installation of Good Gaming's games on over 100,000 mobile phones each month through enTouch and Assist Wireless. This move not only extends the reach of Good Gaming's mobile games but also ensures that their offerings are readily accessible to a large user base.

Sterling also shed light on their flagship mobile game, which incorporates innovative Web3 gaming elements. These elements, related to blockchain and decentralized technologies, offer exciting possibilities for gamers, including ownership of in-game assets, provable fairness, and the potential for earning real-world value through gaming activities.

With this strategic partnership and the integration of Web3 elements, Good Gaming is positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving gaming industry, offering unique experiences and opportunities for both gamers and investors alike.

