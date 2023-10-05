Great Boulder To Kick Off Heritage Surveys Next Week At Ironbark

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) MD Andrew Paterson tells Proactive the company has intersected more high-grade gold at the Mulga Bill deposit of the flagship Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia, proving the continuity of mineralisation over a total strike length of 1,100 metres. Meanwhile heritage surveys are set to begin next week over the new high-priority regional targets defined within the 14-kilometre Ironbark Corridor. Paterson says it's an important step forward for the company as it sets the stage for a big regional aircore drilling campaign.

Paterson said,“The Phase 3 program was designed to test the gap between our Central and HGZ zones at Mulga Bill. This is outside the current mineral resource, so we're excited to see high grades confirming our structural interpretation in that area.”

“These high-grade intersections are interpreted to include mineralisation in subvertical lodes as well as high-grade west-dipping veins at depth, which remain open down dip and along strike.”

“The RC rig is now completing a small Phase 4 program, which is filling in a few gaps in the data prior to our next resource update.”

“We are also looking forward to starting a new heritage survey over the Ironbark corridor next week. This is an important step forward for Great Boulder, setting the stage for a big regional AC drilling campaign to test this extremely prospective zone in the months ahead.”

