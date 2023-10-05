Harvest Thermal's Smart Battery HVAC Wins Major Efficiency Award At CEE ‘23

Bay Area climate tech startup Harvest Thermal has achieved another level of recognition in the energy efficiency ecosystem. Its smart thermal battery won the Consortium of Energy Efficiency's Integrated Home Competition award , putting it closer to top-of-mind for installers, homebuilders, and homeowners looking to dramatically reduce emissions from homes.

The Integrated Home Competition recognizes newly available products that will work to achieve CEE's vision of a comfortable, convenient, connected home . It promotes devices and systems that meet consumer expectations in terms of interoperability, reliability, and simplicity of use with an emphasis on delivering energy performance and demand savings.

“It's a proud moment for the team at Harvest Thermal to take the top prize in what is essentially Center Court of the energy efficiency world,” said CEO Jane Melia.“It's quite an honor to earn the recognition of utility experts who must ensure the delivery of reliable, cost-effective electricity that is safe for a livable planet. ”

By decarbonizing home heating and hot water, Americans can slash 10% of national emissions and 2⁄3 of their lifestyle emissions. Harvest's integrated home heating and hot water solution cuts emissions by 90% compared to gas equipment and lowers bills by 30% on average. Harvest is proud to be recognized as a leading solutions provider for anyone who owns and heats their home or water.

Harvest Thermal is redesigning home heating and hot water for the planet. Its market-leading thermal battery system cuts carbon emissions by 90% from home heating and hot water compared to gas and 50% compared to heat pumps without storage. The cloud-connected Harvest Pod leverages software, sensors, and controls to reduce carbon emissions, and save an average of 30% off monthly heating bills. It also supports a cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient grid. Founded in 2019, Harvest Thermal has received support from the National Science Foundation, the California Energy Commission, Peninsula Clean Energy, and private investors.

NREL Industry Growth Forum's 2023 People's Choice Award ,

Edison Award for Sustainable Design, Consumer Solutions

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List for 2023 .

CEO Jane Melia was named Entrepreneur Magazine's 100 Women of Influence 2022

The CEE Integrated Home is a connected, fuel-neutral, interactive, and efficient home where devices and systems effectively communicate to provide new value to customers, utility systems, and society. The Integrated Home Competition supports this vision through public promotion of commercially available solutions that are simple, reliable, well-designed, and highly functional. It provides a platform for distinguishing innovation in service to Integrated Demand-side Management objectives, including traditional energy savings.

The Competition is organized by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the American Lighting Association (ALA), the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE), and UL Solutions; it is sponsored by over thirty energy efficiency utilities, trade associations, and research entities across the United States and Canada.

