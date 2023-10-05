Immuron Hails Record Monthly Sales Of Travelan

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Immuron Ltd (NASDAQ:IMRN, ASX:IMC) CEO Steve Lydeamore speaks with Proactive following news the company has achieved record monthly sales of its over-the-counter gastrointestinal supplement Travelan®. For August, the company registered Australian sales amounting to A$1.18 million, representing a staggering 7,984% increase compared to A$14,581 in August 2022. The monumental sales boost partially mirrors the clearance of a three-month backlog of orders, which had accumulated during a period awaiting Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) clearance from the TGA.
Travelan® is an orally administered passive immunotherapy that prophylactically reduces the likelihood of contracting travelers' diarrhea,
Travelan® is a highly purified tabletized preparation of hyper immune bovine antibodies and other factors, which when taken with meals bind to diarrhea-causing bacteria and prevent colonization and the pathology associated with travelers' diarrhea. In Australia, Travelan® is a listed medicine on the Australian Register for Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travelers' Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan® is a licensed natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travelers' Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan® is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection. Contact Details
