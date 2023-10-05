Janover Looking To Build Off Key Milestones In 2023 Including Its Debut On The Nasdaq

Janover CEO Blake Janover joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share a comprehensive update on the company's remarkable year, marked by significant milestones and transformative initiatives.

Janover operates as a B2B fintech marketplace, facilitating connections between commercial property borrowers and lenders. The company's mission is to reshape the commercial real estate lending landscape, making it exceptionally efficient, transparent, and accessible through its innovative online platform, which links commercial mortgage borrowers seeking capital for refinancing, construction, or property acquisition.

One standout accomplishment during this dynamic year was Janover's successful initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market, where it raised an impressive sum exceeding $5 million.

This achievement not only reflects their financial strength but also signals their readiness to facilitate larger and more substantial transactions in the future.

In addition to the IPO triumph, Janover proudly introduced Bruce S. Rosenbloom as its new chief financial officer. Rosenbloom brings an impressive track record of nearly 27 years in accounting and corporate finance, gained through his extensive work with both public and private companies. His most recent role was serving as the CFO and treasurer of PetMed Express, Inc.

