Jeffrey P. Halperin Joins Amerilife As Chief Risk And Compliance Officer

AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, announced today that Jeffrey P. Halperin has joined the company as its new Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (CRCO).

Reporting to AmeriLife's Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Nathan Hightower, Halperin will oversee the company's Compliance Department and lead an enterprise-wide approach to identifying, assessing and mitigating risks that the company may face to ensure that AmeriLife has the proper controls in place to achieve its business objectives.

“We're thrilled to welcome Jeff to AmeriLife and excited to add someone of his caliber to our organization,” said Hightower.“The need for a modern, best-in-class approach to corporate compliance and risk management has never been higher. Under Jeff's leadership, I'm confident that he'll continue to build and enhance our services to support the evolving needs of our company and partners.”

Halperin comes to AmeriLife from Brighthouse Financial, the spinoff of MetLife's former Retail Division, where he served as Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel, since 2017. In this role, he was responsible for managing Brighthouse Financial's Compliance Department, which was charged with mitigating regulatory risk for the company. He also led the company's Distribution and Vendor Contracts legal functions, Procurement, and Third-Party Risk Management.

Prior to Brighthouse Financial, Halperin worked for nearly 20 years within MetLife's Corporate Ethics & Compliance Department in a variety of roles, including as MetLife's Global Money Laundering Prevention Officer; of the MetLife Funds, MetLife Advisers, and MetLife Securities; and Senior Vice President of Compliance for MetLife's U.S. Businesses.

For more than 30 years, Halperin has been an active participant in the industry, serving on variindustry committees and speaking at numerindustry conferences on topics related to securities and insurance regulation.

Halperin, who will be based at AmeriLife's Clearwater, Fla., headquarters, is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Connecticut School of Law.

“I am very excited to be joining AmeriLife at a time of impressive sales growth,” said Halperin.“I look forward to bringing my metrics-driven, process-oriented approach to the Risk and Compliance functions, so my team can help ensure that AmeriLife achieves its goals in a risk-aware and legally-compliant manner.”

