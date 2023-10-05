KEFI Gold And Copper CEO Highlights New "Regulatory Ticks" In Ethiopia

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC (AIM:KEFI, OTC:KFFLF) executive chairman Harry Anagnostaras-Adams speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after releasing an update for the company's Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia.

He starts by providing some context about gold mining in the country, saying that it has a rich history of artisanal production and now has an emerging modern industrial-scale gold industry.

Harry shared updates on some new "regulatory ticks" in Ethiopia that he considers crucial steps towards project financing, and the need for final approvals from banks, who are major contributors of development capital.

He projects a launch in the next quarter, with field mobilisation set for late September. He also suggests what he considers a positive shift in Ethiopia's regulatory environment, drawing a parallel with Saudi Arabia where Kefi also has a project, and says that a $200 million equity capital raise by Allied Gold underscores growing investor interest in Ethiopia's gold sector.

