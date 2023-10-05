Locality Expands Partnership With Freewheel To Reach Local CTV Audiences At Scale

Locality , the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, today announced an expanded partnership with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, to reach local audiences at scale across all DMAs. By working with FreeWheel, Locality can now offer the ability to better plan, forecast, activate and report on local audiences activations across streaming television inventory to provide advertisers the value and impact their brands expect.

The two companies' expansion of this tailored solution comes as interest, growth and spending in the local TV streaming ad sector is rising. Per research from BIA Advisory Services , the medium is one of today's“fastest-growing local media channels,” with double-digit year-over-year ad revenue growth since 2019, and is anticipated to reach $3.4 billion by 2026.

Locality's deep relationships with premium streaming TV providers powered by FreeWheel's comprehensive ad serving technology offers advertisers a transparent and brand-safe approach to local CTV advertising. Locality reaches relevant, local audiences more efficiently and effectively by unifying its supply of premium streaming TV inventory while using more sophisticated technology for targeting and insights.

“Going targeted, at scale, is a must-have and a critical advantage in local advertising,” said Keith Kazerman, President of Streaming at Locality.“FreeWheel's technology givesunparalleled access to reach across local markets. It is our intent that this collaboration further demonstrates our commitment to unlocking the tremendpower of local and driving dollars to local video providers nationwide.”

“This collaboration is well timed on many fronts,” said David Dworin, Chief Product Officer, FreeWheel.“We've seen growing advertiser and consumer interest in this space, as well as a proliferation in streaming TV, in recent years. By partnering with Locality, we've developed a solution that uncovers new audiences and sources of growth, all while addressing some of the industry's biggest roadblocks along the way.”

To learn more about the new solution, visit .

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets, nationally. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale. Our team resides in 11 office locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and followon Twitter and LinkedIn.

