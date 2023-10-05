Magnetite Mines Welcomes Jim Mckerlie As New Chair

Magnetite Mines Ltd (ASX:MGT) incoming chair Jim McKerlie speaks with Proactive following news of his appointment. McKerlie, who joined the Magnetite Mines board in January last year, will assume the role on September 25. An accomplished public company chairman and corporate executive with more than three decades of business experience, McKerlie's track record includes serving as chair of Drillsearch Energy Ltd, where he steered substantial growth through mergers and acquisitions and international capital raisings, and as director of Beach Energy Ltd following the Beach-Drillsearch merger.

“As incoming chair, I will be harnessing a renewed board with broad and deep expertise, recently bolstered by the appointment of respected mining engineer and mineral economist Dr Carmen Letton and including respected global steel industry executive Simon Wandke, experienced executive Paul White and former executive chair Peter Schubert.

“I have large shoes to fill – I thank Mark for his enormcontribution to the company and tireless commitment to the highest standards and am delighted that he will remain available to MGT as a senior technical advisor,” McKerlie said.

