Moho Resources Bolsters REE Prospectivity At Peak Charles

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) MD Ralph Winter tells Proactive the company is zeroing-in on rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at the wholly-owned Peak Charles Project in Western Australia, with soil sampling and radiometric surveying pointing to two anomalies at the Gimli and Pippin prospects. A data review of assays from soil sampling surveys showed a progressive increase in soil total rare earth oxide (TREO) levels towards the core of a radiometric anomaly at Gimli prospect, rising from background levels below 100 parts per million (ppm) TREO to up to 620 ppm at the centre. The Pippin anomaly sits about 15 kilometres south-southwest of Gimli, registering as a similar soil geochemical trend with TREO levels rising to a maximum of 583 ppm, again at the centre of the anomaly.

“Moho is very encouraged by the identification of the coincident rare earth soils and radiometric anomalies within a 50-kilometre magnetic trend,” Winter said.

“It is a significant development for Moho's critical minerals advancement in the burgeoning Esperance rare earth province and lays a solid foundation for the company's value creation in the market.”

