Neural Therapeutics Looks To History To Solve Today’S Pharmaceutical Problems

Neural Therapeutics CEO Ian Campbell joined Steve Darling from Proactive to shed light on the company's fascinating journey into the realm of plant-based active substances.

Neural Therapeutics is a pioneering company with a unique focus: the development of over-the-counter dietary supplements and therapeutic medicines with a foundation in psychedelic-based treatments, particularly those derived from mescaline-containing cacti.

Campbell explained that Neural Therapeutics has taken significant steps in establishing a supply chain in Peru, specifically for sourcing varispecies of mescaline-containing cacti, including the San Pedro cactus. To support its research initiatives, the company has diligently pursued and obtained the necessary permits from the National Service for Forest and Wildlife in Peru to collect wild species of cacti.

These efforts signify a commitment to harnessing the potential of these plants to develop innovative solutions.

Neural Therapeutics is strategically positioned to tap into today's burgeoning Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical markets. By drawing from the rich traditions of utilizing natural substances, particularly those with a history of indigenuse, the company aims to bridge the past with modern science and healthcare.

