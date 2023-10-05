Nicegram Takes A Giant Leap Forward With Chatgpt Integration And Community Hub

By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

Nicegram, a popular and open-source messaging app and a leading alternative client for Telegram , has always been an early adopter of pioneering technologies. Its latest innovation is a ChatGPT bot,“Lily AI,” integrated directly inside the messenger, that adds a new dimension to the user experience.

This sophisticated AI bot, designed to mimic human-like conversation, provides users with quick solutions to any issue with a single tap. The company believes this innovation will revolutionize the way its 2.8 million active monthly users interact and engage with Nicegram.

With its advanced features designed for modern individuals and businesses alike, Nicegram is more than just a messaging platform, as it already includes features like a real-time message translator as well as a speech-to-text feature for transcribing voice messages. Now the app has been updated to unite the popularity of Telegram with the best of cutting-edge ChatGPT technology. The updated version of Nicegram is available across all platforms .

Nicegram has been integrated with both visually appealing and user-friendly GPT-4 technology to kickstart the future of AI chatbot innovation. With Lily AI, the app is able to provide 24/7 assistance for complex user tasks. These include retrieving information, generating images, writing personalized responses to messages, and producing concise summaries of long reads with one click. The developers believe that these changes and future updates in the pipeline are radically improving how users interact with AI and messaging apps. GPT 4 makes Nicegram's messaging experience faster and more accessible.

Nicegram has also recently launched its Early Access Program for the highly anticipated Nicegram Community Hub & Launchpad. This visionary initiative aims to redefine the way Telegram communities interact, grow and monetize their activities. As of August 2023, Nicegram boasts 20 million downloads. Additionally, the platform has achieved a remarkable milestone of 2.8 million monthly active users (MAU), highlighting its engagement and consistent user activity.

The Early Access Program offers numerbenefits for community owners who sign up. It grants participants first-hand access to Nicegram's pioneering features, enabling them to leverage the platform's AI-powered tools for content moderation, analytics, and more. Community owners can also unlock new revenue streams through the introduction of Nicegram Social Tokens, which provide exclusive content, bonuses, and unique features within communities. This program also empowers community owners to boost member participation and enhance content quality, fostering increased engagement. Nicegram also allows customization options to cater to each community's unique needs and enables networking opportunities for community owners to connect and share best practices. Early adopters can also enjoy exclusive perks, such as special bonuses and discounts for being part of the program.

To join the Early Access Program , community owners simply need to complete an application form available on the Nicegram website. By signing up, they will be at the forefront of utilizing Nicegram's groundbreaking features, which have the potential to transform the way Telegram communities operate, grow and monetize their activities.

Get Nicegram for iOS or Android, and learn more about how Appvillis is revolutionizing communication with AI . Follow Nicegram on Twitter and Telegram for all the latest updates about the $NICE token and the launch of TwinGPT .

Appvillis UAB is a Lithuanian-based mobile app developer and publisher that creates innovative apps to improve people's lives. Their products include PLNT, an AI-powered plant assistant, ESIM Pfor worldwide mobile data and virtual phone numbers, and Nicegram, the most powerful alternative client for Telegram Messenger.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

