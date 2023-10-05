Ozaurum Says New Project Offers Potential For Significant Lithium Discovery

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) CEO Andrew Pumphrey speaks with Proactive after news the company is acquiring the Linopolis Jaime hard rock lithium project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais that boasts spodumene crystals of a metre long. He says the project - with a +7-metre-wide spodumene zone with an average grade of spodumene crystals of 6.94% lithium oxide, and coarse spodumene crystals up to 1-metre in length - offers an immediate drill target and potential for a new lithium discovery.
Pumphrey said:“We believe this is an ideal opportunity for the company to acquire strategic lithium projects in addition to the Mulgabbie and Patricia Gold Projects in Western Australia.
"In particular, the advanced Jaime Linopolis lithium Project with a +7m wide spodumene zone with an average grade of spodumene crystals of 6.94% LiO2 offers an immediate drill target and potential for a new lithium discovery.” Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect
MENAFN05102023005728012573ID1107195714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.