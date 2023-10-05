Ozaurum Says New Project Offers Potential For Significant Lithium Discovery

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) CEO Andrew Pumphrey speaks with Proactive after news the company is acquiring the Linopolis Jaime hard rock lithium project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais that boasts spodumene crystals of a metre long. He says the project - with a +7-metre-wide spodumene zone with an average grade of spodumene crystals of 6.94% lithium oxide, and coarse spodumene crystals up to 1-metre in length - offers an immediate drill target and potential for a new lithium discovery.

Pumphrey said:“We believe this is an ideal opportunity for the company to acquire strategic lithium projects in addition to the Mulgabbie and Patricia Gold Projects in Western Australia.

"In particular, the advanced Jaime Linopolis lithium Project with a +7m wide spodumene zone with an average grade of spodumene crystals of 6.94% LiO2 offers an immediate drill target and potential for a new lithium discovery.”

