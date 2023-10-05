Parazero Technologies Aiming To Unlock Full Potential Of Uavs

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) CEO Boaz Shetzer speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the work the autonomparachute safety systems developer is doing to help grow the nascent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone market.
Shetzer explains that ParaZero's products are designed to prevent fall damage to UAVs by deploying quickly when flight failure is detected.
Founded by military aviation experts, the company's mission is to enhance drone industry safety, reduce operational risks, and enable advanced applications. Its flagship product, the SafeAir system, autonomously deploys a lightweight parachute in case of flight failure, ensuring a controlled descent. ParaZero supports aircraft from 1kg to 1000kg, addressing a wide range of use cases.
Shetzer explained that the company's upcoming product, SmartAir Trinity, utilises AI and advanced sensors for real-time function detection and enhanced spatial awareness, akin to a human pilot.
He suggested that ParaZero's global footprint and partnerships in the US, Europe, Latin America, South Korea, and India, mean it is ready to grow quickly, particularly in the Urban Air Mobility or 'air taxis' sector. Contact Details
