Perimeter Medical Imaging New CEO Makes Key Improvements In Personnel And Technology

Perimeter Medical Imaging CEO Adrian Mendes joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the strategic developments and innovations the company has undertaken since his appointment as CEO.

Mendes highlighted several key initiatives aimed at driving Perimeter's growth and advancing its technology in the medical field. One notable addition to the team is Adam Hodges, a seasoned medtech sales executive with over 20 years of experience. Hodges has taken on the crucial role of overseeing the strategy and execution of sales-related goals, bringing valuable expertise to the company's efforts.

Another significant advancement Mendes shared is the enhancement of Perimeter's AI capabilities. This involves leveraging additional training data and the latest AI advancements to improve the sensitivity, specificity, precision, and recall of their ImgAssist AI technology. This updated version is expected to significantly enhance the accuracy of image classification, reducing the incidence of false positives and negatives.

Moreover, Mendes touched upon the positive interactions with the FDA in relation to the clinical development program for Perimeter's B-Series OCT medical imaging technology with ImgAssist AI. This collaborative engagement with regulatory authorities reflects the company's commitment to advancing its next-gen AI technology, ultimately aimed at improving clinical and economic outcomes in the field of breast surgical oncology.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect