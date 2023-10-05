Revenue Management Solutions Reveals Groundbreaking Comparisons To Pre-Pandemic QSR Performance



First-half 2023 traffic is down by nearly 20% compared to 2019 Average check increases of more than 40% contribute to higher sales

Revenue Management Solutions , a world leader in addressing profitability challenges for the restaurant industry, has unveiled groundbreaking insights with a comparative analysis of current Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) performance with pre-pandemic levels.

RMS compared sales, traffic and average check in the first halves of 2022 and 2023 to the same period in 2019, shedding light on how the extreme market forces of the past three years have affected the industry.

“Most of the industry compares month-over-month or year-over-year data. For example, August 2023 traffic was down just half a percent compared to 2022,” said RMS Senior Vice President Richard Delvallée.“This approach reveals gradual changes but not the seismic shifts our comparisons indicate. The landscape has indeed changed for QSR and its customer base.”

Not back to normal

Standard indices suggest consumers have resumed pre-pandemic behavior. However, the RMS analysis found otherwise. Here are some key observations:



QSR traffic is down nearly 20% (18.4%) when comparing June 2023 to June 2019 , with traffic consistently trending downward since January 2022, when it was just 15.5% lower than 2019.

Overall, QSR average check is 40% higher than pre-pandemic . Average check grew by 51% in specific dayparts.

Consumer behavior has shifted permanently away from QSR dine-in. The channel lost nearly half of overall traffic in the past two years. Lunch traffic is consistently down by about 20%, likely due to hybrid work. Similarly, breakfast traffic took a nosedive in 2023 compared to last year.

Performance by channel

Performance is not created equal when comparing QSR channels. RMS' analysis reveals a drastic shift towards drive-thru long after dining rooms reopened.

“Pandemic dine-in restrictions forced a complete halt to dine-in,” said Delvallée.“As restrictions lifted, labor shortages forced operators to limit in-store service. Now, three years out, the convenience-driven behaviors adopted by guests remain and are being reinforced by improved drive-thru technology and operations.”

Performance by daypart

Daypart analysis further suggests dining behavior has not returned to“normal.” Average check growth of nearly 50% (47.5%) keptsales positive for all dayparts, but traffic is significantly down.

Upcoming Pricing Pressure

Price increases have been pivotal in sustaining QSR revenue, but how much can customers bear before breaking?

When RMS surveyed over 1,000consumers, 31% reported spending less at restaurants . Among those consuming less, 1 in 2 are doing so by ordering less frequently from restaurants.

“Going into the last quarter of 2023, operators have to be very surgical in their pricing strategy,” notes Delvallée.“This data will undoubtedly help restaurants adapt to the new landscape and enter 2024 stronger.”

