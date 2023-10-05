Rocketfuel Recent Financial Numbers Confirm Rapid Adoption Of Company Products

Rocketfuel Payment Solutions CEO Peter Jensen joined Steve Darling from Proactive to delve into the company's latest financial performance and its impressive growth trajectory.

In a span of just 15 months, Rocketfuel Payment Solutions has been on an upward trajectory, with the past six weeks being particularly noteworthy as they witnessed a remarkable doubling of daily volume and revenue.

This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the strategic move of having four live products available for upselling to existing customers, thereby diversifying their revenue streams.

Jensen emphasized that Rocketfuel Payment Solutions has been consistently doubling its revenue over six consecutive quarters, showcasing a robust financial performance. Additionally, the company has processed more than 250,000 transactions and now handles over 4,000 transactions per day, reflecting an astonishing 15-fold increase in just 60 days.

Looking ahead, October holds significant promise for Rocketfuel Payment Solutions as the company sets its sights on achieving profitability.

