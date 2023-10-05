Biden voices worry over Republican infighting’s effect on aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US Leader Joe Biden alerted that "gamesmanship" must not cause any gap in American assistance for Ukraine, cautioning that Republican inner fighting might have long-term negative outcomes.



Talking to journalists at the White House as he launched fresh student debt relief measures, Biden stated that he is concerned that Republicans' "dysfunction" might endanger his nationwide and foreign agendas, involving the flow of US aid to Ukraine.



"It does worry me, but I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine," he noted, foretelling about a "major speech" to advocate for sustained US assistance "and why it's critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment."



"I don't think we should let the gamesmanship get in the way blocking it," he added.



The remarks were made shortly after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was swiftly removed from his position due to a rebellion by far-right Republicans. During the vote of no-confidence, eight House Republicans, along with all the Democrats in attendance, participated in McCarthy's removal.

