Rising housing costs pose homeownership challenges for most americans

(MENAFN) A recent report by real estate data provider ATTOM has shed light on a troubling trend: despite a dramatic surge in mortgage rates, housing prices continue to escalate, pushing homeownership further out of reach for millions of Americans. The study, which encompassed an analysis of 572 counties across the United States, revealed that in a staggering 99 percent of these regions, the median home prices are beyond the means of the average income earner, who typically earns an annual income of approximately USD71,214.



The report underscores a concerning pattern that has persisted for the past two years, during which homeownership has become increasingly challenging for the average wage earner in the United States. This trend is indicative of a broader issue of affordability that is impacting communities across the nation.



The root causes of this affordability crisis lie in the third-quarter surge in both home prices and mortgage rates. The combined effect of these factors has led to a situation where a significant portion of average wages in the United States, amounting to 35 percent, is now required to cover the major expenses associated with homeownership. This shift highlights the pressing need for solutions that address the growing unaffordability of housing and the challenges it poses to individuals and families aspiring to achieve homeownership.

