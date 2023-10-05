Transfund Relies On Diebold Nixdorf To Expand Self-Service Footprint And Enhance ATM Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DN AllConnect Managed ServicesSM provides end-to-end strategy and management of TransFund's ATMs

HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransFund, a U.S.-based, national top 10 EFT/ATM network, has implemented a new, five-year DN AllConnect Managed Services SM contract with Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, and also purchased an additional 400 DN Series® ATMs.

TransFund originally purchased 500 DN Series ATMs in 2022, increasing that number by 400 in 2023 to expedite the replacement of older models and drive operational efficiencies across its fleet. The addition of DN AllConnect Managed Services provides software support and deployment, monitoring and event management, core security and many other services. Powered by DN AllConnect SM

Data Engine , fleet performance and availability are maximized through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. Through continuous analysis of data patterns, trends and leading indicators, DN AllConnect Data Engine can identify a potential failure and trigger proactive services to mitigate future outages. By decreasing incidents and shortening resolution time, it guarantees market-leading availability.

The flexible DN Series delivers a secure and reliable banking experience within a compact footprint. Multi-layered security features protect against traditional and emerging physical, data and cyber threats, while integrating digital banking functionalities.

Through DN AllConnect Marketing Management Services, TransFund's clients can provide a more personalized customer experience through advanced marketing campaigns. By leveraging technology to interact with customers in targeted ways, the marketing component of Managed Services creates an efficient and impactful experience for consumers, building loyalty through strategic initiatives.

Driven by a high-capacity cash and media engine that is powered by a robust software platform, DN Series ATMs enable TransFund to quickly and easily upgrade or add new services to address consumer needs. They also feature the latest cash processing technology to ensure customers benefit from a more personalized banking experience and offer a dynamic, 19-inch touch display.

Michael Kelly, president and executive director, at TransFund said: "As modern-day threats to ATMs continue to evolve, our partnership with Diebold Nixdorf reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced and secure ATMs available on the market. DN AllConnect Managed Services ensures our self-service channel is a key contributor to our business growth while optimizing our resources and efficiency."

Joe Myers, executive vice president, Global Banking, at Diebold Nixdorf said : "Our continued partnership with TransFund is a testament to the need for easy, secure access to cash and the power of collaboration to address the shifting needs to consumers. We are proud to provide innovative solutions to banking partners around the globe so our clients can focus on serving their customers with the latest services powered by robust technology."

About TransFund

TransFund is part of BOK Financial Corporation, a $49 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $104 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. In addition to TransFund, BOKF, NA's holdings include Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Tennessee. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit .

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ), Incorporated automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit

for more information.

