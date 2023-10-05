CISO Choice Awards 2023 Submission Deadline Extended To October 15 Due To Popular Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading CISOs Select Winners Based on Real-world Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect, the leading global professional development and networking community for chief information security officers, has extended by popular demand the final deadline to apply for its esteemed CISO-selected vendor recognition program – the CISO Choice Awards.



The new deadline is 11:59 PM Pacific Time on October 15, 2023. Applications are open to five business categories and 21 technical categories. Security solution providers worldwide are submitting their products or services for consideration.

Leading CISOs selecting innovative leading companies

Real-world CISO-selected awards

Continue Reading

The industry-recognized CISO Choice Awards are distinguished by a transparent process and criteria, and are judged by a pre-eminent board of international CISOs representing a range of industries. Their mission: to seek out the most innovative technologies available globally, many new many used by them in the real world in a competition that offers value for solution providers and security chiefs alike.

"For me, it's a credibility associated with real-world CISOs," said James Blair, Group Manager Technology & CISO at Todd Corporation in New Zealand. "It's a transparent process. We have no skin in the game, and we're doing it because we are passionate about cybersecurity."

The awards offer vendors an unparalleled opportunity to get genuine input and recognition from an identified panel of industry experts, many of whom use the products put before them.

"With thousands of security vendors out there, finding the best solution for your organization's needs is a formidable challenge," said Angela Williams,

UL Solutions SVP & CISO, said. "The CISO Choice Awards is an invaluable tool for cutting through the marketing noise and guiding our community toward those platforms that distinguish themselves."

For security leaders, grappling with an increasingly challenging risk environment and thousands of security solutions, the awards are a chance to identify the most unique and innovative technologies out there.

"This is the most prestigious CISO judging panel I've ever seen," said Jake Martens, Senior Vice President and CISO at Aristocrat and a member of the judging panel. "I would highly encourage vendors to apply as I think these awards hold more water than anything else out there."

CISOs ConnectTM

CISOs ConnectTM is an exclusive invitation-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this membership community allows cyber experts to share knowledge and expertise through propriety content, research and analysis, as well as to collaborate with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions. CISOs ConnectTM is part of Security CurrentTM, known for its Security Shark Tank® and is lauded for its CISO driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America and world around the world.

Contact:

Aimee Rhodes

[email protected]

201-835-9205

SOURCE CISOs Connect