Navigating Challenges: The Airport Operations Industry Rebounds With Resilience

The airport operations industry has experienced various challenges and changes in recent years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, airports saw increased passenger traffic, leading to significant revenue from passenger charges and services provided to airlines. Additionally, economic growth boosted corporate profits and manufacturing activity, resulting in more flights and cargo transportation by airlines.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the industry, causing revenue losses exceeding 40% in 2020. Despite these disruptions, global airport operation revenue has gradually increased at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.5%, reaching $254.7 billion by the end of 2023. Notably, there was a 6.4% increase in revenue in 2023, reflecting the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic, even though profitability remained affected.

The Global Airport Operation industry encompasses businesses involved in operating international, national, or civil airports and public flying fields. It also includes operators that provide support services to airports, excluding specialized food services. These services can range from aircraft refueling, aircraft parking, hangar space rental, air traffic control services, baggage handling services, cargo handling services, and more. Typically, these services are provided by fixed-base operators.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

1. ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

2. INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

3. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

4. PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

6. MAJOR COMPANIES

7. OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

8. KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

9. JARGON & GLOSSARY

