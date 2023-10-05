JAL And REGENT Sign Agreement To Study Seaglider Operations In Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tokyo, Japan and North Kingstown, R.I., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (Location: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President and Group CEO: Yuji Akasaka, hereinafter referred to as“JAL”) and REGENT Craft (Headquarters: United States, CEO: Billy Thalheimer, hereinafter referred to as“REGENT”) have announced the signing of a comprehensive partnership agreement to establish a system for seaglider operations in Japan. The agreement follows a strategic investment in REGENT made earlier this year by JAL Innovation Fund, the CVC of JAL. Through this agreement, the two companies aim to implement next-generation mobility where people can move safely and comfortably with zero emissions.

The all-electric seagliders being developed by REGENT are wing-in-ground effect craft that fly several meters above the water on a cushion of air trapped between the wings and the water's surface. Seagliders are attracting attention as a new form of sustainable mobility, further expanding the possibilities of new transportation methods that do not place a burden on the environment, as well as the development of new markets.

The new agreement signifies a commitment to deepen business development between the two companies. With the goal of establishing a system of seaglider operations in Japan, JAL aims to utilize its accumulated knowledge of safe operation while REGENT brings its technological expertise to the table. Together, the companies will collaborate to drive awareness and understanding of seagliders in the region, identify jurisdictions for seaglider operations by JAL and JAL Group operators, develop infrastructure for seaglider operations – including a planned demonstration flight in 2025 – and obtain certification for the safe operation of electric seagliders. In addition, JALUX Co., Ltd. (location: Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Satoru Takahama) will act as a sales agent for the maritime craft.

“I am delighted that we have successfully concluded this agreement," said Yasushi Noda, Executive Officer, Senior Vice President - Digital Innovation, Japan Airlines.“Japan, being an island nation, seaglider offers great potential for our country to connect people and to transport goods throughout the nation in a sustainable manner. By joining forces with REGENT and utilizing their compelling technology, we look forward to bringing this revolutionary vehicle to the global market in the near future."

“Japan is an exemplary market for seaglider travel and logistics and we look forward to partnering with JAL to accelerate the adoption of seagliders throughout the country, and the broader Asia Pacific region,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT.“By leveraging the expertise JAL has cultivated over the years to conduct safe operations, we hope to create a world where everyone can travel safely and comfortably by seaglider.”



About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan's first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 224 aircraft and has announced plans to begin renewing its international flagship aircraft starting in its winter 2023 schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 376 airports across 64 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious "World Class" Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. JAL takes great pride in its on-time performance and is regarded as one of the most punctual airlines globally. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide. The JAL Group recognizes that action to address climate change is a particularly important issue for the sustainability of society, and in June 2020, the group announced its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at .

About REGENT

REGENT is leading the way in sustainable maritime transportation. Using cutting-edge technology and innovative design, REGENT has created a new category of vehicle that is fast, efficient, and emission-free. REGENT's seagliders combine the speed of an airplane with the maneuverability of a boat and travel exclusively over water using existing dock infrastructure. Seagliders can be seamlessly integrated into any fleet and REGENT has already obtained $8 billion in orders from major airlines and leading ferry operators on six continents.

For more information, please visit regentcraft .





