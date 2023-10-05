Electrocore To Participate In The Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Virtual Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that Company CEO, Dan Goldberger, will be participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at or register at .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253



Tags electroCore gammacore truvaga tac-stim vagus nerve med-tech headache migraine