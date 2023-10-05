Paratek Pharmaceuticals To Present NUZYRA Data At Idweek 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announces that new data from NUZYRA® (omadacycline) scientific and investigator-initiated research programs will be presented at IDWeek 2023.



The hybrid conference will be held from Oct. 11–15 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Access the full schedule here . All IDWeek abstracts are embargoed until Oct. 11 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Oral Presentation

Title: Early Experience with Omadacycline for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Infections*

Presenter: Matthew Crotty, Pharm.D., BCIDP

Session/time/location: Oral session 264 - Skin, Bone & Joint Infections; Sat., Oct. 14, 1:45–3:00 p.m. in 102 AB

Poster Presentations

Title: A Functional OMICs Evaluation of Omadacycline to Understand Anti-Clostridioides difficile Protective Effects*

Poster #: 277

Presenter: Jinhee Jo, Pharm.D., BCIDP

Session/time/location: Basic Science and Translational Studies; Thurs., Oct. 12, 12:15–1:30 p.m. in BCEC Poster Hall

Title: Activity of Omadacycline and Comparators Against 876 Bacterial Clinical Isolates from Patients with Bone and Joint Infections in the United States and Europe (2015–2022)

Poster #: 1292

Presenter: Michael D. Huband, B.S.

Session/time/location: Bone and Joint; Fri., Oct. 13, 12:15–1:30 p.m. in BCEC Poster Hall

Title: High Rates of Non-Susceptibility to Common Oral Antibiotics Among Streptococcus pneumoniae Clinical Isolates from the United States (2019-2021)

Poster #: 2139

Presenter: Lalitagauri Deshpande, Ph.D.

Session/time/location: Antimicrobial Novel Agents; Sat., Oct. 14, 12:15–1:30 p.m. in BCEC Poster Hall

Other Paratek Events at IDWeek 2023

Paratek invites attendees to visit the company's onsite Booth #1024 from Oct. 11–15 and to participate in the following events:



Product theater featuring guest speaker George Sakoulas, M.D., on Fri., Oct. 13, 11:15–noon in Learning Lounge 2.

Medical Affairs learning lounge presentation, "CAP in the outpatient setting: Unmet needs and current treatment challenges," featuring guest speaker Teena Chopra, M.D., M.P.H., on Sat., Oct. 14, 10:15–11:00 a.m. in Learning Lounge 2.



About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The company's lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex. Paratek estimates this opportunity represents a potential $1 billion addressable market in the United States.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC. Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), now valued at up to $304 million, to support the development of omadacycline for pulmonary anthrax and the U.S.-based commercial manufacturing of NUZYRA.

For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals and other drug-resistant strains.

