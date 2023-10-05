Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory For Islands In Eastern Japan

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

TOKYO, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Japan issued an advisory for a tsunami of 1 metre for the islands off of Izu peninsula on the eastern coast of the country, Reuters said.

The warning followed an earthquake that had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 that struck at 11 am near Torishima island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The epicentre was in the Pacific ocean about 550 kms (340 miles) south of Tokyo.