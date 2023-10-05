14 Dead, 102 Missing In Flash Flood In India

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

NEW DELHI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) -- At least 14 people were killed and 102 were missing in northeast India on Thursday after heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst its banks, triggering flash floods down a mountain valley, Asian News International (ANI) reported.

The disaster, which has affected the lives of 22,000 people, authorities said, is the latest in a series of deadly weather events in South Asia's mountains blamed on climate change.

The search operations are still undergoing under conditions of incessant rains.

The state disaster management agency said 26 people were injured and 102 were missing, as of early Thursday. Eleven bridges were washed away.



