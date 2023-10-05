Switzerland Takes Bold Steps To Combat Climate Change

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

GENEVA, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Switzerland is making significant strides in addressing the pressing issue of climate change, recognising the substantial risks it has brought in recent years.

These risks encompass not only threats to public health due to soaring temperatures but also its far-reaching consequences on diverse communities and the environment, marked by unprecedented glacier melting in the Swiss Alps, which has rendered the Alpine slopes increasingly unstable.

In June 2023, Switzerland approved a groundbreaking law to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This law aligns with Switzerland's ongoing commitment to embracing eco-friendly energy alternatives, thereby supporting various sectors to actively participate in measures and initiatives aimed at combatting the challenges posed by climate change.

The new legislation is pivotal, not solely for ensuring energy security but also for addressing the climate change repercussions, magnified by the dramatic glacier melt observed in Switzerland, as one-third of glacier ice volume was lost between 2001 and 2022.

The law entails a financial commitment of two billion Swiss francs over a decade to incentivise replacing fossil fuel-based heating systems with environmentally friendly alternatives. Additionally, it encourages innovation in environmental conservation within the business sector.

Switzerland is grappling with many climate change consequences, notably the alarming glacier melt and dwindling snowfall. This decline in glacier volume, over 6% in the past year, has raised significant concerns.

Despite some experts characterising the diminishing glaciers as catastrophic, particularly in 2022, Swiss hydrologists view the situation with a nuanced perspective. They highlight the potential positive aspects of the melting ice, particularly in the drought conditions prevailing in Europe. The melting ice could potentially compensate for reduced rainfall and assist in replenishing hydroelectric dam reservoirs. Notably, hydroelectric power stations contribute to over 60% of Switzerland's electricity production, while the remainder relies on imported oil, gas, and nuclear energy.

In terms of biodiversity, experts warn that the recent warming linked to climate change may exacerbate existing biodiversity challenges in Switzerland. This is especially pertinent given that 36% of plant, animal, and fungal species are currently endangered. Researchers anticipate that while some species may migrate from southern Europe, the number of species facing extinction is likely to increase due to deteriorating natural habitats, with those near water bodies, wetlands, and mountainous regions being particularly vulnerable.

In agriculture, scientists from the Federal Agricultural Research Centre anticipate challenges ahead. Reduced summer rainfall will pose difficulties for farmers, and rising temperatures will lead to increased evaporation, resulting in drier soil that necessitates more irrigation and potentially leading to a rise in harmful pests.

To proactively address the growing impacts of climate change, Switzerland is committed to bolstering its efforts, initiatives, and programmes in the coming years. These endeavours are geared towards mitigating the anticipated adverse effects of climate change on the nation, its environment, and its thriving tourism industry, particularly in the Alpine region.