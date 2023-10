Freshworks To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On October 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 following the close of market on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company's financial results and business highlights.



Event: Freshworks Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Audio webcast:

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our AI-boosted products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 65,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Klarna, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joon Huh



650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez



408-348-1087

