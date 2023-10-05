Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Size Worth USD 9,331.64 Million By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vanncouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market is projected to be worth USD 9,331.64 Million by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in eyewear, electronic, solar panels, and automotive. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles. Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary: The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant. Rising collaborations and investment in R&D in the solar power industry to improve energy efficiency is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. In September 2020, DSM Advanced Solar and SolarKapital, an Independent Power Producer (IPP) have deployed retrofit anti-reflective coating technology of DSM in CdTe panels of First Solar, achieved a 4.0% energy efficiency at a Türkenfeld, Germany's 500kWp photovoltaic power plant. Check out our latest discount on report @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 4,201.4 million CAGR (2020 - 2032) 6.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 9,331.64 million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2020 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Resin type, technology, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the anti-reflective coatings market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the anti-reflective coatings market include:



Carl Zeiss

Hoya Corporation

Royal DSM

Essilor International SA

PPG Industries

Optical Coatings Japan

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont

iCoat Company LLC Rodenstock GmbH

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

Key Highlights From The Report



Acrylic resins are a better optical display screen filter, providing better image clarity, 97.0% light transmission, superior glare reduction, and scratch-resistant coating, with lightweight characteristics.

Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

The anti-reflective coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%. The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 7.5% in the period 2020-2032, attributed to a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective coatings in the region.

Read the full report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective coatings market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Acrylic



Urethane



Epoxy

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Electron Beam



Sputtering

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Eyewear



Electronic



Solar Panels



Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

